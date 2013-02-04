Images

Image
The stethoscope is an acoustic medical device for auscultation, or listening, to internal sounds in a human or animal body. It is most often used to listen to heart sounds and breathing.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

3420975

Stock Photo ID: 3420975

Photo Formats

  • 3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Matt Trommer