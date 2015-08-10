Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Steller's jay is black-and-blue with a crest. Widespread in western North America, from Alaska to Nicaragua. Shows marked variation across range.
Formats
4744 × 3163 pixels • 15.8 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG