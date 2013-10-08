Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Steelmaker Burns Oxygen Opening for Producing of Cast-!ron from a High Furnace. Iron and Steel Metallurgical Plant. Metallurgic production, production of cast iron, metal melting.
Edit
Marshmallows roasting over campfire in the evening
Hindu priests perform an Arti worship ceremony at Ganges River, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
bbq night party
Grass flower with morning light
Marshmallows roasting over campfire in the evening
A bonfire on a cold night campfire
Grilled sausage on a bonfire

See more

1495174865

See more

1495174865

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

130747655

Item ID: 130747655

Steelmaker Burns Oxygen Opening for Producing of Cast-!ron from a High Furnace. Iron and Steel Metallurgical Plant. Metallurgic production, production of cast iron, metal melting.

Formats

  • 4163 × 2108 pixels • 13.9 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 506 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 253 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andriy Solovyov

Andriy Solovyov