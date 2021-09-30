Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101230937
Steel scaffolding on the side of a new building. Metal pipe scaffolding around a building under construction or an unfinished apartment on a blue sky background. Selective focus
k
By kaninw
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apartmentarchitecturebackgroundbluebuildbusinesscementcityconcreteconstructioncranedesigndevelopmentengineeringequipmentestateexteriorfacadeframehighhomehousehousingindustrialindustrymetalmodernnewprofessionalprojectrenovationresidentialroofsafetyscaffoldscaffoldingsiteskyskyscrapersteelstructuretalltechnologytowerurbanwallwoodworkworkplace
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist