Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097517168
Steamed chicken with rice,Hainanese chicken rice with cucumber slice,Chinese food.
A
By Aroimak
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asian foodsbackgroundbrothchickenchinese foodcholesterolcookingcoriandercucumbercuisinedeliciousdinnerdishdrieddrumstickeatingfatfoodfreshgourmethainanhainan chickenhainanese chicken ricehealthyhongkong foodslunchmealmeatplateproteinredrestaurantricesingaporeskinslicesteamstewedtaiwan foodstastythaithailand foodsthailand street foodtoptraditionalvegetablesviewwhiteyummy food
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist