Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS COLORADO - 20 JAN: Cowboy Stampede - mass start of skiing cowboys race downhill, Cowboy Downhill, Steamboat Springs Colorado, Rocky Mountains, 20th Jan 2009
Photo Formats
3016 × 1854 pixels • 10.1 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 615 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 308 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.