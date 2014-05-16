Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Staying positive with her studies. Portrait of an attractive young student holding an armful of folders.
Asian young businesswoman write on clipboard
Female student
Woman write on clipboard
Woman hold with laptop
Asian Woman write on folder
Student with laptop computer
Young woman with digital tablet

See more

210022927

See more

210022927

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137829355

Item ID: 2137829355

Staying positive with her studies. Portrait of an attractive young student holding an armful of folders.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3744 × 5306 pixels • 12.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 706 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 353 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A