Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Staying current is an important part of my job. Portrait of a young doctor using a digital tablet with his colleagues in the background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6056 × 3982 pixels • 20.2 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 658 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG