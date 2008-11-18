Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Staying connected for better productivity. Studio shot of a group of businesspeople using wireless technology together while standing in line against a gray background.
They are the best!
Business people sharing their ideas.
Portrait of a group of happy multiracial business people holding laptop computers and looking up isolated over white background
Group of students using digital devices techie
Group of Diverse Students Using Digital Devices Studio Portrait
Group of Diverse Students Using Digital Devices Studio Portrait
schoolchildren pretending to be businesspeople using laptops Isolated On White

See more

1391097494

See more

1391097494

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129308400

Item ID: 2129308400

Staying connected for better productivity. Studio shot of a group of businesspeople using wireless technology together while standing in line against a gray background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4091 × 5118 pixels • 13.6 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 799 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A