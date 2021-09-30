Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085435004
Statues carved in the rock show Mahishan and Durga fighting. The rock is located in the background
u
By udaya fire
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarcharcheologyarchitectureasiabluebuildingculturedaydravidianeuropefamousgodheritagehinduhindu templehinduismhistorichistoryindiaindianlandmarkmahabalipurammamallapurammedievalmonumentnaduoldpatternreligionreligiousrockruinsandstonesculptureshoresiteskysouthstatuestonesurfacetamil nadutempletexturetourismtouristtowntravelwall
Categories: Miscellaneous, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist