Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The statue to the women victims near the hypocenter of the atomic bomb, Nagasaki, Japan. The park commemorates the atomic bombing of the city on August 9, 1945. It is next to the Atomic Bomb Museum.
Photo Formats
2310 × 1732 pixels • 7.7 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG