Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088506080
The statue of Patience the lion wears a Christmas wreath around its neck in front of the majestic Beaux-Arts building at Fifth Avenue and 41st Street in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan)
New York, NY, USA
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2021 eventsarchitecturebig applebuilding exteriorcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas lightschristmas treecitycity lifecity streetcityscapecovid-19decorationdecorationsduskeventsfamous placeholidaysilluminatedinternational landmarklandmarkslighting equipmentlightsmanhattanmidtownnew york citynightno peoplepatience the lionpeopleshoppingskystoresstreettouristtowertowntown squaretraveltravel destinationstreetreesurban sky linewinter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist