Image
The statue of Martin Luther in front of the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany. The church was destroyed during the aerial bombing of the city in World War Two. Reconstruction was completed in 2005.
60325735

Stock Photo ID: 60325735

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Gary Blakeley

Gary Blakeley