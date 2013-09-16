Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Statue of the hero Godfrey of Bouillon on the Brussels Royal Square. He was a medieval knight that led the first Crusade against the Islam and became king of Jerusalem.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

58779079

Stock Photo ID: 58779079

Statue of the hero Godfrey of Bouillon on the Brussels Royal Square. He was a medieval knight that led the first Crusade against the Islam and became king of Jerusalem.

Photo Formats

  • 2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Alexander Gatsenko

Alexander Gatsenko