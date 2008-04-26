Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Statue of the French Republic - The Statue of the Republic was built in 1880 in the center of the place of the Republic in Paris. It symbolizes the victory of the Republic in France .
Photo Formats
2425 × 3614 pixels • 8.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
671 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
336 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.