The statue of Fortitude the lion wears a mask and Christmas wreath around its neck in front of the majestic Beaux-Arts building at Fifth Avenue in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan)
New York, NY, USA
christmas2021 eventsarchitecturebig applebuilding exteriorcelebrationchristmas decorationchristmas lightschristmas treecitycity lifecity streetcityscapecovid-19decorationdecorationsduskeventsfamous placefortitudeholidaysilluminatedinternational landmarklandmarkslighting equipmentlightslionmanhattanmidtownnew york citynightno peoplepeopleshoppingskystoresstreettouristtowertowntown squaretraveltravel destinationstreetreesurban sky linewinter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
