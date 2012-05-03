Images

Statue of Bartolomeu Dias in Cape Town, South Africa, a Portuguese explorer who sailed around the southern tip of Africa in 1488. He named the Cape of Good Hope the Cape of Storms

42539665

Stock Photo ID: 42539665

Abraham Badenhorst

Abraham Badenhorst