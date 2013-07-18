Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Statue of the 18th century churchman Ebenezer Erskine in Stirling Valley Kirkyard. Erskine left the Church of Scotland in 1733 to form a Seccession Church following a long dispute over patronage.
