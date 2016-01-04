Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Statue of the 17th century Scottish churchman Alexander Henderson in Stirling Valley Kirkyard. Henderson was a leading architect of the Scottish National Covenant of 1638.
Photo Formats
3024 × 4688 pixels • 10.1 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
645 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
323 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG