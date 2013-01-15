Images

Image
Statuario Marble Texture Background, Natural Granite Slab Marble Texture For Interior Exterior Home Floor Texture Design And Ceramic Tiles Surface.
Marble texture
Grey White Marble Texture
Marble texture detail wall surface. Black and white texture marble background natural for interior decoration and outside.
Real natural marble and surface background White marble texture background with high resolution, white carrara statuario marble texture background, calacatta glossy marbel with grey streaks, satvario
Marble texture background with high resolution, Italian marble slab, The texture of limestone or Closeup surface grunge stone texture, Polished natural granite marbel for ceramic digital wall tiles.
natural bright marble
white carrara statuario marble texture background, calacatta glossy marbel with grey streaks, satvario tiles, bianco superwhite, italian blanco catedra stone texture for digital wall and floor tiles.

1143968519

1143968519

2141438205

Item ID: 2141438205

Statuario Marble Texture Background, Natural Granite Slab Marble Texture For Interior Exterior Home Floor Texture Design And Ceramic Tiles Surface.

Formats

  • 14173 × 7087 pixels • 47.2 × 23.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Global interior design

Global interior design