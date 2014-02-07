Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Statuarietto white marble with golden streaks effect. thassos glossy statuario marble tile, banco super-white, italian granite stone texture for digital ceramic wall tile and floor tile.
Edit
marble texture background floor decorative stone interior stone
marble texture background pattern with high resolution.
white marble with dark details
marble texture background (High resolution).
Marble texture background, raw solid surface marble for design
beautiful marble texture detail background
white background marble wall texture

See more

553578340

See more

553578340

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141437779

Item ID: 2141437779

Statuarietto white marble with golden streaks effect. thassos glossy statuario marble tile, banco super-white, italian granite stone texture for digital ceramic wall tile and floor tile.

Formats

  • 14173 × 5787 pixels • 47.2 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 408 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 204 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Elon Tom

Elon Tom