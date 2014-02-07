Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Statuarietto white marble with golden streaks effect. thassos glossy statuario marble tile, banco super-white, italian granite stone texture for digital ceramic wall tile and floor tile.
Formats
14173 × 5787 pixels • 47.2 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 408 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 204 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG