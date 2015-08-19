Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Startup small business SME, Entrepreneur owner using smartphone or tablet taking receive and checking online purchase shopping order to preparing pack product box. Selling online ideas concept
Starting small businesses SME owners female entrepreneurs That use a smartphone to take a picture to verify the name and address of the customer To prepare to pack the box to sell to the customer.
Woman use of smart phone
Woman shopping online. Holding credit card and tablet
The Asian owner takes pictures of a brown package to verify his customer's address and make arrangements for delivery online while he works at home.
beautiful young woman in the kitchen at the table with a laptop drinks tea
Casual girl buying online with a laptop and paying with a credit card lying on a bench outdoors in the street
A Latina businesswoman uses her smart phone in her office

See more

1036417441

See more

1036417441

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127237914

Item ID: 2127237914

Startup small business SME, Entrepreneur owner using smartphone or tablet taking receive and checking online purchase shopping order to preparing pack product box. Selling online ideas concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaeGAG

PaeGAG