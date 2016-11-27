Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Start with something, end with everything. Cropped shot of a businessman working on a computer in an office.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3846 × 5132 pixels • 12.8 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
749 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG