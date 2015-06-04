Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 525604843
Star - Abstract information to represent Merry Christmas and Happy new year as concept. The word Star is a part of Merry Christmas and Happy new year celebration vocabulary in stock photo.
Photo Formats
4000 × 2670 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG