Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Star - Abstract information to represent Merry Christmas and Happy new year as concept. The word Star is a part of Merry Christmas and Happy new year celebration vocabulary in stock photo.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

525604843

Stock Photo ID: 525604843

Star - Abstract information to represent Merry Christmas and Happy new year as concept. The word Star is a part of Merry Christmas and Happy new year celebration vocabulary in stock photo.

Photo Formats

  • 4000 × 2670 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Vintage Tone

Vintage Tone