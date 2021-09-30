Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084550439
Stand in front of the store that says "Gourd" Japanese woman in a kimono smiling in front of Sensoji Temple in Asakusa
Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo 111-0032, Japan
k
By kaede.y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1 person20sbootscollarcopy spacecutefamous placefashionfrontgesturegorgeoushalf-width bandhigh colorhow to tiejapanjapanesejapanese clothesjapanese clothingjapanese stylekimonokyotolandscapemarginobiobi friedoutdoorpeoplepinkshoppingshrinesightseeingstripeswingtaisho romancetempletourist destinationtraditiontravelupper bodywomenyoungyukata
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist