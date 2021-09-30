Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095014523
a stamped batik craftsman is stamping a piece of cloth with a typical Indonesian batik pattern
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artartworkasiaasianbackgroundbatikbatik artisanbatik indonesiabatik patternbeautifulcantingcentral javacloseupclothesclothingcraftedculturalculturedesigndrawingethnicfacegaruthandholyhumanindonesiaislamjawa baratmalemosquemuslimoldpatternpekalonganpeoplepersonportraitprayreligionreligioustasikmalayatourismtraditiontraditionalvillagewest javawomanworkyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist