Stairs help get through Antelope Canyon which is the most-visited and most photographed slot canyon in the American Southwest located on Navajo land near Page, Arizona.
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
