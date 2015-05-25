Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
stainless steel water games, children's grinders and sluices in sheet metal and tiled gutters and troughs. ladles spin when children release water from a dike. streams of cobblestone stone, quarry,
Formats
3696 × 2448 pixels • 12.3 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG