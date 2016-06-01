Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stacks of 200 LE two hundred Egyptian pounds banknote, The obverse side has an image of Mosque of Qani-Bay in Cairo, Egypt, reverse side has image of The Seated Scribe isolated on black background
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG