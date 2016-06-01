Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stacks of 200 LE two hundred Egyptian pounds banknote, The obverse side has an image of Mosque of Qani-Bay in Cairo, Egypt, reverse side has image of The Seated Scribe isolated on black background
Mixed World Currency from around the globe over white background.
Background with money american hundred dollar bills
close-up thai baht coins,banknote and calculator.
Close up Dirhams currency, United Arab Emirates
A heaps of banknotes in denominations of 500 rubles
The texture of banknotes in denominations of 5000, 1000, 500 and 50 Russian rubles.
Russian banknotes of 5000 rubles on a black background. Money is lying in a circle close-up.

See more

1711125094

See more

1711125094

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125467545

Item ID: 2125467545

Stacks of 200 LE two hundred Egyptian pounds banknote, The obverse side has an image of Mosque of Qani-Bay in Cairo, Egypt, reverse side has image of The Seated Scribe isolated on black background

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tamer Adel Soliman

Tamer Adel Soliman