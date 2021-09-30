Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094246571
stack of books with a cup and glasses next to it. Space for text. The concept of training and education.
K
By Kyttan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
50agedancientantiquebackgroundbookbookcasebookshelfbrowncardboardclassiccoffeecollectioncollegecoverculturecupdesigndeskeducationglassesinformationknowledgelearnlearninglibraryliteraryliteratureoldpaperpatternpilereadresearchretrorowschoolsciencespinestackstackedstudytabletextureuniversityvintagewallpaperwhitewisdom
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Education
Similar images
More from this artist