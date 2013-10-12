Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
St. Patrick's Day concept. Traditional green cocktail, sweet chocolate in the shape of clover leaves, horseshoe, vintage rope. Traditional festive decor, wooden background, copy space
Wheatgrass shot. Juice from wheat grass. Trend of health.
matcha with milk ice cream
Glass of green beer and bottle on wooden background
Wheatgrass shot. Juice from wheat grass. Trend of health.
Two green barley grass shots with blades of young barley on a black background
Useful ginger tea on the boards, drink
cold tea cocktail with ice and straw on wood board and blue background

See more

1160432902

See more

1160432902

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137770647

Item ID: 2137770647

St. Patrick's Day concept. Traditional green cocktail, sweet chocolate in the shape of clover leaves, horseshoe, vintage rope. Traditional festive decor, wooden background, copy space

Formats

  • 4014 × 2676 pixels • 13.4 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

FuzullHanum

FuzullHanum