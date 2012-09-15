Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
St. Mary's Church at Turville in south Buckinghamshire England. The windmill in the background was featured in the film 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'.
