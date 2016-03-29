Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
ST MARTIN, ANTILLES - APRIL 13: the tourist office and Air France signs an agreement to strengthen their partnership (joint communication plan). Daily A340 about to touch down in Apr. 2010 at SXM.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

55719733

Stock Photo ID: 55719733

ST MARTIN, ANTILLES - APRIL 13: the tourist office and Air France signs an agreement to strengthen their partnership (joint communication plan). Daily A340 about to touch down in Apr. 2010 at SXM.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3654 × 2425 pixels • 12.2 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Stephanie Rousseau

Stephanie Rousseau