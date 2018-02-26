Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Busch Stadium before a baseball game between the Cardinals and San Diego Padres, with both teams fighting for a playoff berth, on September 18, 2010 in St. Louis.
Photo Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.