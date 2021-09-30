Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094987550
St. Andrew's Cathedral in the city of New Kakhovka, Khersosnaya Oblast, Ukraine 12.19.2020. Orthodox church in winter in the snow
T
By Thomson_1
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
archarchitecturebaptismbell towercalendarcathedralchristianitychristmaschurchciscitycloudscloudycoldcrosscross-domedculturedivinedomeddomeseasterneuropefaithfrostfrostsgodgoldenhistoryholidaysnaveorthodoxorthodoxyparadiseplaceprayerreligionroofseasonsnowstreetstructuretempletourismtowertravelukraineweatherwhitewindowswinter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist