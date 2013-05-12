Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Squid yakitori in ceramic dish on white background. Japanese skewered squid with wasabi sauce. Grilled kalmar on bamboo skewer in asian style. Food menu for izakaya. Summer pan asian menu
Formats
3674 × 5511 pixels • 12.2 × 18.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG