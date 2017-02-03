Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Squared notebook, with monthly family budget, calculations, yellow card with the text "debts" and beside it coins and pens. Rising prices and inflation, economic difficulties and consequences.
Edit
Handwritten To do list in stick note on calendar.
Post it notes for a to do list for a business
Marketing check list on paper
Tax day written into an agenda
Open calendar page, close up.
christmas wish list notebook on pink background
To do list written in a notebook with a pen on yellow background.

See more

1311968693

See more

1311968693

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140770951

Item ID: 2140770951

Squared notebook, with monthly family budget, calculations, yellow card with the text "debts" and beside it coins and pens. Rising prices and inflation, economic difficulties and consequences.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Daniele Mezzadri

Daniele Mezzadri