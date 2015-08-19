Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Square with the ancient fountain of 1546 on the background of the Gothic church Katharinenkirche 1225. Oppenheim, Germany. Historical tourism. Religion tourism.
Formats
5460 × 3935 pixels • 18.2 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 721 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 361 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG