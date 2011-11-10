Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
SPRINGFIELD - SEPTEMBER 06: Abraham Lincoln and family wax figures with replica of White House in background at the Abraham Lincoln Museum in Springfield, Illinois, on September 06, 2010
Photo Formats
4032 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG