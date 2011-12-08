Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spring yellow dandelions flowers on an old rustic white wooden background. Springtime, summertime , Easter concept. Nature yellow flowers background. Healthcare, organic cosmetic. Mock-up, copy space
Formats
5594 × 3786 pixels • 18.6 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 677 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 339 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG