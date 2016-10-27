Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4163 × 2882 pixels • 13.9 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 692 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG