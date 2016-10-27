Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus
Young smiling female florist
Young cute lady working at the greenhouse wearing pink linen apron, white gloves and leather belt with florist tools
A goold looking senior Asian man wearing eyesglasses sitting and drink coffee and reading the newspaper with happiness. Idea for relaxing and slowly life of older people after retiremen
Portrait of happy young Asian female wearing apron uniforms holding and looking at her trees. take care of plants at home
Mother And Daughter Growing Plants In Greenhouse
Glad friendly positive woman florist smiling among the potted plants in the floral shop
Portrait of teen girl with houseplants, hobbies and leisure, nature in the house. Indoor plants in pots, spraying watering nutrition fertilizers transplanting.

See more

1902102211

See more

1902102211

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129640410

Item ID: 2129640410

Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4163 × 2882 pixels • 13.9 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 692 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova