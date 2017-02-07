Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus
More than just existing. Shot of a cheerful smiling female brunette posing holding a tomato plant looking to the camera
Young woman sprinkling home plants at wooden table indoors
A goold looking senior Asian man wearing eyesglasses sitting and drink coffee and reading the newspaper with happiness. Idea for relaxing and slowly life of older people after retiremen
Ready for planting. Portrait of a happy young woman posing with a shovel and plant looking to the camera smiling.
Portrait of a young modern smiling woman watering can in the hands background of a home greenhouse with flowers inside.
Cute funny girl transplants home flowers. Houseplant care. Hobby gardening
Young cute lady working at the greenhouse wearing pink linen apron, white gloves and leather belt with florist tools

See more

728580544

See more

728580544

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129640407

Item ID: 2129640407

Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3314 × 3619 pixels • 11 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 916 × 1000 pixels • 3.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 458 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova