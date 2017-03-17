Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus
Portrait of a young modern smiling woman watering can in the hands background of a home greenhouse with flowers inside.
Not a young woman sits down flowers
More than just existing. Shot of a cheerful smiling female brunette posing holding a tomato plant looking to the camera
Woman in beautiful dress sitting on the table around plants in room
Beautiful girl florist with flowers in room
One Beautiful Chinese Woman Working in the Florist's Smile at Camera
woman with jade in flowering pot at home

See more

126527867

See more

126527867

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129640401

Item ID: 2129640401

Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4178 × 2873 pixels • 13.9 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 688 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova