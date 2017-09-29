Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus
Green living. Shot of an attractive female gardener standing with a laptop looking to the camera cheerfully posing in her personal greenhouse.
Beautiful young woman in a european city holds a french baguette. French style. City.
Happy young woman watering plant using sprinkling can, smiling.
More than just existing. Shot of a cheerful smiling female brunette posing holding a tomato plant looking to the camera
More than just existing. Shot of a cheerful smiling female brunette posing holding a tomato plant looking to the camera
young woman flowers seller in flowers store
Friendly smiling female florist in apron holding horticultural tools in gardening store

See more

427889458

See more

427889458

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129640392

Item ID: 2129640392

Spring work room care, houseplant renunciation. Waking up indoor plants for spring. A woman transplants a plant into a new pot at home. Gardener transplant plant. Selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4150 × 2891 pixels • 13.8 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 697 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova