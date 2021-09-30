Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100035992
Spring white sprig of blooming cherry on a black background. Banner or holiday card with copy space, text place. Backdrop for a billboard. Light romantic and sophisticated aroma. Fruiting variety.
B
By Boiko Viktor
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appleaprilbackgroundbannerbeautifulbirthdayblackbloomingblossomborderbranchbudbunchbusinesscherryclose upconcepteasterfloralflorescenceflowerfreshnessgardengrungeinflorescenceisolatedjapanleaflovemaynaturalnaturenewpetalpistilplantsakuraseasonsprigspringspringtimestamenstudio shotsummertreetwigweddingwhitewoman
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist