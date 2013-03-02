Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spring sprouts of nettle isolate on a white background, clipping path, no shadows. Fresh green nettles isolated on white background. The concept of the first spring greens, healthy eating.
Formats
4391 × 2927 pixels • 14.6 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG