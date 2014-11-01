Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Spring snowflake is blooming. Spring snowflake (lat. Leucojum vernum) is a plant species of the genus Spring snowflake of the Amaryllis family (Amaryllidaceae).
Sowing and germination of spinach
Planting seedling of morning glory grow in fertile soil in the vegetable garden. Green seedling from farm organic agriculture and health food concept.
Beautiful snowdrops growing outdoors. Early spring flowers
The picture of small leaves in the garden grown from a seed
young crown imperial
Ripening winter cereals, winter grains field lined in September on a beautiful, sunny autumn day. Close-up shot
wild garlic growing in woodland in early spring

See more

161593289

See more

161593289

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137774931

Item ID: 2137774931

Spring snowflake is blooming. Spring snowflake (lat. Leucojum vernum) is a plant species of the genus Spring snowflake of the Amaryllis family (Amaryllidaceae).

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Zhigaltsov

Andrei Zhigaltsov