Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Spring frame in the form of flowers and petals, embroidered on a white linen textured fabric. Text in a frame - spring is here.
Vector illustration template hello summer for red floral frame isolated on white backdrop hand drawn
Vector illustration lettering hello summer for abstract red wreath frames hand drawn
Vector illustration decor red wreath frame with invitation card hello summer
Elegant Floral Merry Christmas, New Year 2021 Card, Poinsettia, Pine Wreath, Mistletoe, Holly Berry, Winter plants design illustration for greetings, invitation 2020, flyer, brochure, cover in vector
Frame with strawberry pattern and sketch on green background and red text. Vector illustration.
A frame with floral and animal elements and a congratulatory inscription. Doodle painting. Postcard.
Save the date design template with red gladiolus on gray background. Handwritten text, calligraphy. Wedding or Valentine day concept. Can be used for invitation, flyer, brochure

See more

1121794562

See more

1121794562

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128266584

Item ID: 2128266584

Spring frame in the form of flowers and petals, embroidered on a white linen textured fabric. Text in a frame - spring is here.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4877 × 3252 pixels • 16.3 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalliaskn

Natalliaskn