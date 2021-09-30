Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089537435
In spring in the forest in the wild paris quadrifolia blooms
backgroundbloomblossomblossomsbotanicalbotanyclose-upfloraflowerforestforestsgreenherbherb parisherb-parisherbalhertfordhomeopathichomeopathyknotleafleavesmacromedical plantmedicinalmedicinemelanthiaceaenaturalnatureoutdoorparisparis quadrifoliaplantplantspoisonpoisoningpoisonousquadrifoliaspringspringtimetoxictoxicallywildwild plantwildflowerwildlifewitchcraftwoodland
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
