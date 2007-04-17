Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Spring dark bare trees branches silhouettes on cloudy scenic sky landscape. Natural moody trees pattern view with blurry foreground. Selective focus
Formats
3872 × 2581 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG